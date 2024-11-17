Top 7 Best School Districts In New York

Your child's education is extremely important. It could make a huge difference in the life they live once they become an adult. That's why many parents in New York are hyper-focused on ensuring that their child goes to the best schools in the best school district. Niche has put together a list of the best school districts in New York State. Let's take a look at the top 7.
According to Niche,
"The Best School Districts ranking is based on rigorous analysis of academic and student life data from the U.S. Department of Education along with test scores, college data, and ratings collected from millions of Niche users. Learn where our data comes from."
These Are The Top 7 School Districts In New York State
7. Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District
"Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District is a top-rated, public school district located in WOODMERE, NY. It has 2,884 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 10 to 1. According to state test scores, 72% of students are at least proficient in math and 79% in reading."
Overall Niche Grade - A+
Academics - A+
Diversity - B+
Teachers - A+
College Prep - A+
Clubs & Activities - A+
Administration - A+
6. Syosset Central School District
"Syosset Central School District is a top-rated, public school district located in SYOSSET, NY. It has 6,938 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 11 to 1. According to state test scores, 88% of students are at least proficient in math and 82% in reading."
Overall - A+
Academics - A+
Diversity - B
Teachers - A+
College Prep - A+
Clubs & Activities - A+
Administration - A+
5. Hollow Hills Central School District
"Half Hollow Hills Central School District is a top-rated, public school district located in DIX HILLS, NY. It has 7,317 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 79% of students are at least proficient in math and 75% in reading."
Overall - A+
Academics - A+
Diversity - A-
Teachers - A+
College Prep - A+
Clubs & Activities - A+
Administration - A
4. Scarsdale Union Free School District
"Scarsdale Union Free School District is a top-rated, public school district located in SCARSDALE, NY. It has 4,704 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 87% of students are at least proficient in math and 92% in reading."
Overall - A+
Academics - A+
Diversity - B+
Teachers - A+
College Prep - A+
Clubs & Activities - A
Administration - A+
"Great Neck Public Schools is a top-rated, public school district located in GREAT NECK, NY. It has 6,836 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 11 to 1. According to state test scores, 86% of students are at least proficient in math and 83% in reading."
Overall - A+
Academics - A+
Diversity - B+
Teachers - A+
College Prep - A+
Clubs & Activities - A+
Administration - A+
2. Roslyn Union Free School District
"Roslyn Union Free School District is a top-rated, public school district located in ROSLYN, NY. It has 3,301 students in grades PK, K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 83% of students are at least proficient in math and 82% in reading."
Overall - A+
Academics - A+
Diversity - B
Teachers - A+
College Prep - A+
Clubs & Activities - A+
Administration - A+
1. Jericho Union Free School District
"Jericho Union Free School District is a top-rated, public school district located in JERICHO, NY. It has 3,236 students in grades K-12 with a student-teacher ratio of 12 to 1. According to state test scores, 91% of students are at least proficient in math and 86% in reading."
Overall - A+
Academics - A+
Diversity - B-
Teachers - A+
College Prep - A+
Clubs & Activities - A+
Administration - A+
