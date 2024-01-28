5 Cities In New York Among Best Places To Live In Northeast

One of the best parts of living in New York State is the variety. If you want to live city life, you've got New York City and quite a few other medium-sized cities to choose from. On the other hand, if you want to live in the country, there are plenty of rural areas. If the suburbs are your thing, NY has those too.

Liveability put together a list of its top choices for the 25 Best Places to Live in the Northeast. Five New York cities landed on the list.

The Northeastern pocket of the United States boasts a shockingly impressive diversity in food, culture, and landscape. From the iconic fisheries of Maine and farmlands of Pennsylvania to the City That Never Sleeps, the Northeast is full of attractions, amenities and aesthetics that draw people in from all around the world.

Some of the cities outside of New York that made the list include Pittsburgh, PA, Clifton, NJ, and Warwick, RI.

These 5 New York Cities Are Among The Best 25 Places To Live In Northeast

21. Syracuse, New York

This central New York city is surprisingly affordable considering its reputation as the education and healthcare hub of the area, its proximity to the Finger Lakes Region, and its laundry list of extravagant events and activities that keep locals busy all year long.

20. Buffalo, New York

There’s no getting around Buffalo’s rough winter weather, but the city absolutely comes alive in the summer. Buffalo earns high marks when it comes to amenities thanks to the city’s abundance of parks, museums and concerts, plus a food scene that offers something for everyone.

18. Rochester, New York

Paired with its affordability, thriving job market, and host of appealing amenities such as food and entertainment, it’s no wonder “Rochesterians” are pleased as punch to call this community their own.

17. Albany, NY

Albany offers a wide range of outdoor recreation options for nature lovers. The city is located near the Adirondack Mountains and the Hudson River Valley, which offer hiking, skiing and kayaking.

9. Cheektowaga, New York

What makes Cheektowaga such a livable city lies much more at the heart of this town. The people here are less focused on hip eateries (although there’s lots to eat!) and more on getting to know their neighbors and caring for one another. Cheektowaga is built on hardworking, blue-collar roots and offers a classically friendly suburb with affordable homes that make the sweet life accessible to most.

