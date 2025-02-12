Warning: Auto Scam Is Surging In New York State

Scams are, unfortunately, a part of life for so many of us, stealing millions of dollars from innocent New York State residents annually. A recent hoax targeting thruway drivers has the potential to be incredibly dangerous.

Some drivers who travel on the thruway use the E-ZPass system, which deducts the amount owed from an account that can be replenished when funds run out. Other travelers, usually those who don’t use the thruway as much, would rather pay for tolls by mail or online after receiving a bill from New York State.

If you’re not on top of where and when you use the NYS Thruway (or, admittingly, aren’t the best at checking the mail), you could potentially fall for a horrifying scam like this one.

You Need To Know About This Dangerous Auto Scam In New York State

Thousands of New York State residents have received text messages that look similar to the screenshot below, threatening to report drivers to the DMV if their unpaid toll balance isn’t paid immediately.

Be careful, though– these texts are a hoax used to steal the hard-earned money of New York State drivers by phishing their personal information.

It’s important to know that the New York State Thruway Authority is aware of this despicable scam, and stresses:

“E-ZPass New York will never ask for a customer’s Date of Birth, Social Security Number, or other personally identifiable information.”

To pay your toll fees online, you should ONLY use tollsbymailny.com or E-ZPassNY.com.

If you or someone you know put in their private information, a credit card, or bank account information on any other site or fraudulent website, they should file a complaint through the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center as soon as possible.

Be sure to pass this warning along to anyone and everyone you know who travels frequently on the thruway to keep their bank account safe from harm.