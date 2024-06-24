The Best City To Retire In New York State Is In Western New York

You've dreamed of retiring for years now. You've even picked the city where you'll move to. But would you believe the best place to retire in NY is here in Western New York?



We always hear about people with plans to take that retirement package that work is offering them and then go spend the rest of their time on earth sitting on a beach drinking fruity drinks and soaking up the sun.

Then, there are the people who would rather stay here in Western New York. This is where their roots are. They know people here. There's a recent survey that says you'll be perfectly happy to do that but you might want to change towns if your address isn't already in Lockport, New York.

The study was done by Insurify Insights. They looked at things like how affordable houses were, how long most people lived in that area, how accessible healthcare is, the crime rate, and pedestrian safety. They used sources like Realtor.com for the affordability of real estate, The Center for Disease Control (CDC) and the American Medical Association, and the latest Crime in the United States report, published by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

The study found that the best city to retire to in all of New York State is right here in Lockport, NY. That's right...the ole' 14094.

You'll notice that weather wasn't a factor in the survey.

However, if you want to be close to your family that has been here for years, why would you want to move away? You're familiar with the area. You know where all the cool spots are to visit and you have friends here.

There's nothing that says you can't visit Florida and North Carolina on vacation.

