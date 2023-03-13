New teen driver smashes his parents’ Corvette in South Brunswick, NJ

🔴 The 17-year-old driver told police he lost control of his parents' Corvette

🔴 New Jersey driving regulations include restrictions for young drivers

🔴 The teen was not injured

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A 17-year-old is lucky to be alive after getting into his first major accident as a new driver.

Deputy Chief James Ryan said Subodh Bista, 17, was driving his parent’s 2000 red Corvette north on Georges Road around 1:10 a.m. when he lost control and hit a utility pole at the entrance to Pierre's Bakery.

Bista told the responding officer he hit a puddle, which caused him to lose control.

The teen was not injured in the crash.

Fluids from the Corvette also leaked onto the roadway following the crash.

Corvette totaled by an Edison teen early Saturday morning in South Brunswick 3/11/23 (South Brunswick police)

Too fast for conditions

An investigation determined that Bista was driving too fast for the rainy conditions at the time. He was cited for one for careless driving and the second for driving during restricted hours as a new driver.

Drivers under the age of 17 are not permitted to drive between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m.

Ryan did not disclose how fast Bista was driving or if he had permission to be driving the car.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

