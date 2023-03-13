Toms River, NJ men were using children’s toy boxes to deal cocaine, cops say

🚔 Three Toms River men arrested on cocaine-dealing charges

🚔 Authorities said that they were using children's toy boxes

🚔 A six-month investigation led to their arrests

Three Toms River men were arrested in connection to six-month multi-law enforcement agency investigation into the massive distribution of cocaine in Ocean County.

The findings of the investigation were that all three men had a habit of hiding the cocaine in children's toy boxes, prosecutors said.

In one instance, one of the men was hiding one pound of cocaine each in two such boxes, prosecutors said.

Cocaine powder Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

Authorities said that they watched all three distribute a large amount of cocaine in Ocean County over the course of their investigation, which led to surveillance outings at the four Toms River homes where the suspects lived or were dealing.

The cocaine ring came to an end last week when 37-year-old Christian Bultron-Rios was arrested after detectives said they saw him leave a home with two children's toy boxes with a pound of cocaine in each.

Prosecutors said that 18-year-old Christian Bultron-Carmona and 26-year-old Anfernee Guzman-Romero were arrested after a search of homes turned up cocaine and suboxone, a polymer assault rifle with high capacity magazine, a semi-automatic handgun, hollow point ammunition, and drug paraphernalia indicative of narcotics manufacturing and distribution.

(Getty Stock / ThinkStock) (Getty Stock / ThinkStock) loading...

Christian Bultron-Rios was charged with possession of more than 5 ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute, conspiracy to possess more than 5 ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, possession of suboxone, and possession of drug paraphernalia and remains in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Anfernee Guzman-Romero was charged with conspiracy to possess more than 5 ounces of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm during the commission of a controlled dangerous substance offense, possession of an assault weapon, possession of a high capacity magazine, and possession of drug paraphernalia and remains in the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Christian Bultron-Carmona was charged with conspiracy to possess more than 5 ounces of cocaine with Intent to Distribute on a summons.

He awaits a first appearance in Ocean County Superior Court.

