Popcorn Park Zoo in NJ hosts another special festival to benefit the animals

FORKED RIVER — Lions, and tigers, and bears, oh my! Well, actually, it’s beers, not bears.

Back by popular demand is the 2nd Annual Lions, Tigers, and Beers Festival and the Popcorn Park Zoo and Animal Refuge in Forked River on Saturday, June 10 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Tiger at Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River (Photo Credit: Facebook)

“Join us for some pilsner with the peacocks, a lager with the lions, or a Belgian with the bears,” according to the zoo.

Enjoy tastings of over 30 local beers, wines, and craft cocktails while strolling the 7-acre animal refuge located at 1 Humane Way, in the heart of the NJ Pine Barrens.

All patrons will receive a complimentary 5 oz. collectible tasting glass, a wristband, and entry to the park.

There will also be a 50/50 raffle, live music, games, an auction, and so much more.

Black bear at Popcorn Park Zoo in Forked River (Photo Credit: Facebook)

Here is what to expect:

4 p.m. - VIP Hour! All VIP ticketholders are welcome to enjoy one hour of festivities before General Admission ticketholders

5 p.m. - General Admission doors open!

6 p.m. - Animal Encounters! Meet Danny Mendez, Assistant Director of Popcorn Park, and some of the zoo’s animal ambassadors up close and personal. There are over 200 rescued, exotic, and farm animals at the zoo.

7:30 p.m. - Raffle Winner Announcement! Buy your 50/50 tickets early. The winner will be drawn at this time near the Education Gazebo

8 p.m. - Closing Ceremony! Cheers to another year of Lions, Tigers, and Beers.

VIP admission tickets ($70) will receive an hour of festivities before general admission, a custom event T-shirt, an event swag bag, and a one-of-a-kind animal encounter.

Facebook

General admission tickets cost $55.

All attendees must be 21+

Designated driver tickets ($20) receive entry to the event, and a selection of mocktail drinks only.

Parking passes cost $20. Pass holders will be permitted to park close to the ticket booth entrance. Spaces are very limited and will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, Parking is also available for free across Lacey Road.

All proceeds from the festival benefit the zoo and the animals.

Tickets to “Lions, Tigers and Beers” are on sale now, and last year they sold out fairly quickly.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

