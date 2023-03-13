Beloved Monmouth County, NJ butcher shop closes after 100 years

🔴An old-fashioned butcher shop in existence for more than 100 years is set to close

🔴 Sabatos Prime Meats spent 62 years in the Belford section of Middletown

🔴 The shop is taking corned beef orders for St. Patrick's Day before it shuts down

BELFORD — After more than 100 years in business, a popular old-fashioned, family-owned butcher shop is closing its doors this week in Monmouth County.

Sabatos Prime Meats opened in 1918 in Newark and the tradition of providing the best quality meats and so much more has been passed down from generation to generation since then.

The butcher shop spent 62 years and three generations at its location on 113 Leonardville Road in Belford, a community in Middletown.

But now, after 105 years in existence, the Sabatos family, currently run by first cousins, Andy and John Sabatos, has decided to retire, so they will be closing their doors for good on Saturday, March 18.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our loyal customers. Over the years, you have become friends,” according to its Facebook page.

They are inviting customers to come pick up their favorites, and Sabatos is taking corned beef orders for St. Patrick’s Day, as well.

