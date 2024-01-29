The Best Tattoo Artists For 2024 in Western New York

Over the last couple of years, we've been asking you for your suggestions for the best tattoo artists and shops in Western New York. Well, we've got more to add in 2024.



Every year we make these lists based on your suggestions. This year, there are some new names that you'll see scattered in there.

Chances are, if you've clicked on this post, either you have a tattoo now or you're dreaming of getting one soon. You've saved your money and worked up the courage. Now, where do you go to get it done?

Tattoos are a lifetime commitment. You'll be looking at them every day for the rest of time that you have here on earth. So you better like what you have done.

Some people like to just find something online - a logo, a really cool-looking design, or a pop culture character. In my opinion, those are the worst tattoos you can get. Anything that changes over time like pop culture and design could leave you with big-time feelings of regret that you will have to live with.

However, if your tattoo means something to you, you'll not only be proud to show it off but also to tell the story of why you got it. I can't tell you how many times I've gotten to talk about my dad or my best friend because I decided to get a tattoo to honor them a few years ago (and yes, the artist who did mine did make the list).

I've been thrilled with the work that I've had done and I hope you will too.

We've got some incredible shops here in Western New York. They're clean. The people are friendly and they do amazing work. I would encourage you to look into these shops and find one that's perfect for you. It's super important that you are comfortable with the artist that you choose and that they can do the work you're looking to get done.

So here we go, it's a new year with a new list of tattoo artists that you should check out for 2024. This year, I added links to their Instagram pages (if they had one) too so that you can check out some of the work that they've done.

**THE PICTURES IN THE FOLLOWING GALLERY ARE NOT THE ARTWORK OF THE ASSOCIATED ARTISTS. PLEASE CHECK THEIR INSTAGRAM PAGES OR SET UP AN APPOINTMENT WITH EACH ARTIST TO SEE WHAT THEY CAN DO FOR YOU.**

