Open Letter To Street Parkers In Western New York

There are some places in Western New York where you don’t have the luxury of parking in a driveway or a parking garage; however, if you have to park on the street, there is one place you will want to avoid.

Anyone who has made this mistake before probably slapped themselves on the wrist, because honestly – it just makes more work for you.

Avoid Parking Here In Western New York

I guess if you don’t mind cleaning your car every day or if you have a Delta Sonic membership, you might not care. But trust me: if you work early or you are running late out of the door, you do not have the time to rush your car over to the car wash.

It’s similar to the phenomenon of getting gas in the morning, right? You say “Oh, I’ll do that in the morning,” and then it’s morning and you’re crunched for time and now you’re either going to be late to work or you are going to try to make it there on a near-empty tank.

If you have to park on a street, do not park underneath a tree. Trust me, it will save you so much time in the morning.

Why It's Bad To Park By A Tree

The reason why is because many birds live in trees for shelter, food, and to build their nests, right? That means the most amount of bird poop is going to be coming from that tree, so if you park under it, your car will most definitely get covered.

Take it from someone who had to use a gas station window squeegee this morning to clean their car at 4:00 AM. I couldn’t even see through my windshield because it was covered with so much bird poop.

It Can Damage Your Vehicle

Not only is it a nuisance, bird poop is also bad for your vehicle because it contains the substance uric acid. This acid can damage the paint to your car, the clear coat, and the wax. Throw sunlight into that mix and it can cause even more damage to your vehicle.

If you have to street park your car, do not park under a tree. It’s a mistake I’ll never make again.

