2 people in water injured by boat propellers at NJ ‘float festival’

LACEY — Two people were injured by motorboat propellers at the Floats and Boats event during the weekend.

The festival in Barnegat Bay, called the "biggest float festival at the Jersey Shore" by organizers on its website, is held at Tices Shoal near Island Beach State Park. It can only be accessed by boat and floatable device as parking at the state park is discouraged.

State Police Sgt. Philip Curry told New Jersey 101.5 that the first man was struck Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m. on the leg and was flown to Atlantic City Medical Center.

A 34-year-old Newark man was hit in the abdomen Sunday afternoon at approximately 3:40 p.m. He was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center. The driver of a motor boat, Sol Salazar, 38, of Newark, was charged with boating under the influence, according to Curry.

Organizers on the website say they do not encourage the consumption of alcohol.

Fans of the event, which drew at least 2,000 boats and floating devices, told News 12 that if things get out of hand the event could be canceled.

