Legendary NJ hot dog joint celebrates its 91st anniversary

New Jersey is blessed with many famous hot dog places; Rutt’s Hut in Clifton and Hot Dog Johnny’s in Buttzville come to mind immediately, but there is one other name that always get mentioned when discussing who makes New Jersey’s best hot dog, and that’s Jimmy Buff’s in Kenilworth and West Orange.

While Jimmy Buff’s has the two locations now, it started out as a single store in Newark in 1932.

As to how it got its name, according to TapInto Kenilworth,

Founded by James Racioppi, this is where the hotdog with an Italian twist first started. In the 1920s and 30s everyone had a nickname. Because of Racioppi’s card style at the table he got his nickname “Bluff”. The translation from Italian to English, the nickname became “Buff”. From then on James Racioppi was known as “Jimmy Buff”.

Here’s the Facebook post regarding the anniversary:

WOW! 91 YEARS! On August 1, 1932, my great grandparents opened a small eatery serving their Italian Style hot dogs and sausages. The corner of 14th ave & 9th st, Newark, NJ was the first of many Jimmy Buff’s locations. West Orange & Kenilworth remain open today. Thank you Mary and James Racioppi for creating such a delicious treat. Thank you to our valuable employees who keep the stores running like a well oiled machine. Most of all, thank you, our loyal customers! Without you all, we wouldn’t exist. HAPPY 91st ANNIVERSARY JIMMY BUFF’S!

In case you’re unfamiliar with the Italian Hot Dog, at Jimmy Buff’s, it’s a hot dog on Italian bread, topped with onions, peppers, and potatoes. Subject to customization, of course.

