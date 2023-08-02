It just got easier to apply to Rutgers

Starting this week, it has gotten easier to apply for admission to Rutgers University.

Rutgers has joined the schools that accept the Common Application, which streamlines the admission process by allowing you to fill out one form to apply to multiple schools.

The Common App allows prospective students to apply to over 1,000 member colleges and universities in the United States, Canada, China, Japan, and many European countries. The application is free to use, and it can be accessed from any computer with an internet connection.

The Common Application includes a variety of sections, including:

⚫ Personal Statement: This is a 650-word essay that allows you to tell your story and explain why you want to attend college.

⚫ Academic Transcripts: You will need to submit official transcripts from your high school or college.

⚫ Letters of Recommendation: You will need to request letters of recommendation from two or three teachers, coaches, or other adults who know you well.

⚫ SAT or ACT Scores: You will need to submit your SAT or ACT scores if you have taken them (some schools have dropped this requirement).

⚫ Other Requirements: Some colleges may require additional materials, such as portfolios, creative writing samples, or interviews.

While the Common App makes things easier for students, it is also beneficial to the member institutions. It allows for a standardized format for all applicants, allows schools to remind prospective students about various deadlines, and online tracking of applications.

According to the Courier News, the Common App is only available for students applying for the first time to be a full-time student starting in the fall of 2024.

