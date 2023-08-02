New Jersey is coming for your kids (Opinion)

It's like something out of the novel "1984" or even worse. The most powerful forces in the state of New Jersey want to keep parents from knowing the most basic and personal things about their kids. This is not an exaggeration. I can't believe that more parents and just plain concerned citizens aren't screaming mad at what Madman Murphy and his attorney general are up to.

They are suing school districts that want to make sure that parents are informed about their child claiming another gender identity at school. They want to FORBID school administrators from telling parents about serious issues concerning their child's behavior and future.

They're even asking kids to report "violations" to their policy. It is madness of the highest order. All in the name of some far left-wing political ideology intended to elevate the careers of Madman Murphy and his AG Matt Platkin.

It seems they want to endear themselves to the far-left zealots who might favor such "wokeness" in upcoming primaries and elections. What else could it possibly be? My speculation is that Platkin would love to succeed Murphy as the next governor and, of course, we all know King Phillip the Unaccountable would love to move into higher office.

That was the whole reason for buying the governor's seat in the first place.

Some school boards in a handful of towns tried to stop this madness but have been threatened and bullied by the Murphy Administration to stop parents and ultimately their children trying to do right. Attend your school board meetings this fall. Pay close attention to what's going on in your school district.

Watch this one brave mom from a school district in North Carolina tell it like it is.

