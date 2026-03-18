We’ve all heard the phrase “it’s 5 o'clock somewhere” to justify starting happy hour earlier than usual.

You would think it would mostly be used on weekends or during vacations, but some New Jersey adults are starting work early on workdays as well, even while at work.

A new study by Drug Rehab USA surveyed how adults use drugs and alcohol to handle their stress levels and some of the takeaways are pretty surprising.

Read More: Rising Living Costs Force Americans To Work More Days Annually

Drinking Photo by Taylor Brandon on Unsplash loading...

Stressed employees are drinking or doing drugs while on the job

The most common coping mechanisms are alcohol, cannabis/THC, nicotine, and prescription anxiety or sleep medications.

Of those surveyed, 68% say they use substances in connection to their workday stress.

One in three even admitted to starting before their shift even begins, meaning that they’re not just looking to unwind after work, they need it to get through the day.

Some (18%) don’t even make it to 9 a.m. before cracking open a cold one.

Smoking Photo by Vitaliy Shevchenko on Unsplash loading...

What about during the shift?

Nearly one in four respondents admits to sneaking a drink in their car or the bathroom when they have a few minutes.

It would have to be a particularly stressful day before I bring something I’m going to consume into the bathroom. Yuck.

Just about 10% confessed to having a drink or using drugs while in a meeting or on a work call.

Just a heads up to my coworkers, I'm now going to question what’s really in the coffee mugs that I see people drink from during a Teams meeting.

Cheers.

What we saw at 2026 Polar Plunge in Seaside Heights The plunge on March 14, 2026, supported the Special Olympics New Jersey. Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media

Key points from Gov. Mikie Sherril's first N.J. budget No new taxes on individuals in the proposed state budget

in the proposed state budget $2.6B in budget solutions to close the deficit

to close the deficit Nearly $2B in spending cuts across state government

across state government $700M in new revenue from closing corporate tax loopholes

from closing corporate tax loopholes Plan aims to balance the budget structurally by 2028

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

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