Post Malone has gained more mass appeal over the last several months after releasing his most recent album in an entirely different genre than he is used to, and people are loving it.

Post Malone is known as an American rapper and pop singer, but now he can add country music to his list of skills. In August 2024, Posty released his most recent album, F-1 Trillion, which was entirely country music. On the album, he has collaborated with several talented country musicians, including Tim McGraw, Morgan Wallen, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and others.

With his new album announcement, Post Malone has embarked on tour once again, but one of the first stops on his tour was in Syracuse, NY. On September 14, he performed a special show in Syracuse, which is actually Post Malone’s hometown!

Born Austin Richard Post on July 4, 1995, he lived in Central New York until he was 9 years old. Then, Post and his family moved to Grapevine, Texas after his dad was offered a job to work as the assistant director of food and beverage at AT&T Stadium for the Dallas Cowboys.

Maybe that’s why Post is such a big Dallas Cowboys fan.

No matter what football team Post Malone roots for, he has a soft spot for Upstate New York and still thinks of it as home. In fact, he declared his love for one local restaurant in Upstate New York, giving it the title of “Best Italian Restaurant.”

And that restaurant is Canale’s in Oswego, located on 156 W Utica St. In a recent interview, Post Malone talked about why he loves Canale’s so much.

“I really want to make a trip out to Canale’s and go eat (there) because that’s like my favorite Italian restaurant in the world,” Malone said. “I would dare to say it’s better than Olive Garden.”

Canale’s is a family-owned restaurant that originated with Anna “Ma” Canale recipes that originated from Morolo, Italy.

After hearing Post Malone shout out the restaurant, Canale’s shared a post on Facebook saying that they were honored to be a favorite of Posty.

I guess we’ll have to go check out Canale’s for ourselves! If Post likes it, I’m sure it will be a great choice for local Italian food.

5 Most Underrated Italian Restaurants in Western New York Underrated Italian restaurants in Western New York.

The Worst 10 Foods To Order On A First Date These are the worst 10 foods to order on a first date, according to Mashed the food magazine. Gallery Credit: Kadie Daye, Canva Image