They said it was gone for good a couple of years ago, but somehow, Pizza Hut is back, and they continue to open new restaurants. One of their latest will be opening soon in the village of Hamburg.

People still love Pizza Hut

We love our local pizza in Western New York. There's no doubt that those restaurants will always get the majority of our business. But let's be honest, every now and then you get a craving for an old-school Pizza Hut personal pan pizza and some breadsticks with sauce. Maybe it's the nostalgia of the classic red plastic cups, the stained glass chandeliers that used to hang over the tables, or the fact that they used to bribe us to read with their Book-It program. People love Pizza Hut.

Pizza Hut Is Coming Back To The Southtowns

It won't be like it used to be. There won't be a red roof top. The tables with the glass chandeliers and the red plastic cups are gone. It will be what they call a "limited service" location. They only offer takeout, delivery, and counter service. But you will still be able to get Pizza Hut pizza when they open their new restaurant in Hamburg.

According to Buffalo Business First, Pizza Hut has already started the process of opening a new site in the plaza at 140 Pine Street. It's the same plaza where you'll find Biehler's Village Square Liquors, Sherwin-Williams, Dollar Tree, and Mr. Pot Pie.

Pizza Hut continues to open new restaurants

This will be their 8th restaurant in the past three years. Other locations include:

Delaware Avenue in Tonawanda

Delaware Avenue in Buffalo

Genesee Street in Cheektowaga

Payne Avenue in North Tonawanda

Sheridan Drive in Amherst

Transit Road in Depew

Transit Road in Lockport

They did not give a date when they will expect to be open.