Why Do People In New York Give Out Potatoes On Halloween?

Don't be surprised if your child comes home after a long night of trick or treating and you find a potato in their bag. It's a tradition that's picking up in New York state.

When we were kids, we would always try to find the neighborhoods where they handed out the full-size candy bars for Halloween. This year, they're looking for something entirely different. Now, kids go nuts just to get a potato. While it used to be a strange thing people would do, it's become a bit of a tradition now. Why are they doing it? Well, there are a couple of theories circulating.

Is it an Irish tradition?

One of the main theories is that it's simply an Irish tradition. Potatoes and Irish culture go way back. Years and years ago, Irish families would actually carve jack-o-lanterns into potatoes instead of pumpkins. Not only were they plentiful, but they were also easy to carve and the insides could still be eaten. Handing out a potato is a nod to Irish tradition.

Is it just because potatoes are better for you than candy?

Some think that people started to hand out potatoes because they're just better for you than candy. For decades now, some people have been trying to find alternate things to hand out on Halloween that will keep the ghosts and ghouls away from their house, but also won't rot their teeth out of their mouths.

Was the potato just a joke?

There are multiple stories of people who started doing it just as a joke. They would offer the kids some candy, or they could choose a potato. The people handing out the candy were amazed at how many times the kids would choose a potato.

The crazy thing is how many people claim that they wish they could get a potato on Halloween.

You never know. Maybe this is your year for the potato!

