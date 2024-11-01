Open Letter To Everyone Who Has Visited Niagara Falls

Niagara Falls may not be officially considered as one of the Seven Wonders of the World, but it is often regarded as such or even as the Honorary 8th Wonder.

People who grew up or have lived in Western New York for a while seem to have forgotten the magic that makes up this wonder.

In fact, it took the International Union for the Conservation of Nature an additional round of voting to officially dub Niagara Falls as one of the Seven Natural Wonders of North America – as it should be!

When you live near it for many years, you tend to forget the incredibleness that is Niagara Falls. First of all, it is the largest waterfall in North America by volume and width, according to Niagara Parks. It is a major source of hydroelectric power, and it first formed naturally approximately 12,500 years ago!

It’s also amazing to think about how Niagara Falls is located on the Niagara River, which connects Lake Erie to Lake Ontario, two of the Great Lakes. The Great Lakes are actually home to ⅕ of the world’s freshwater, and if you are a Western New Yorker, it’s right in your backyard!

Plus, not to mention there is a beautiful state park right by the falls that allows you to tour the fall foliage in a breathtaking location.

Basically my point is – Niagara Falls is awesome. I’ve lived in Buffalo for over 3 years now, and it still leaves me in awe at its beauty. Many people who grew up in Western New York seem to have forgotten this.

One of my best friends traveled to Buffalo from out of state to visit me over the weekend, and he shared the same excitement as I do about the falls. Lucky for you, I caught it on video.

This video is a great example of how most people react to the Falls, and it serves as a reminder to appreciate the wonder that many of us grew up with in our backyard.