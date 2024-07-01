‘Distressed’ swimmer rescued by off-duty Coast Guard members in Mays Landing, NJ lake

MAYS LANDING — A “distressed” swimmer has members of the Coast Guard to thank for preventing an unfortunate outcome last week.

NJ Advance Media reported the incident happened at a pit lake off of Harbor Avenue in Mays Landing.

On June 27, the Township of Hamilton Police Department said they were called to an emergency medical call, and at the time, four off-duty Coast Guard members stationed in Atlantic City were near the scene and were able to help. Other than the swimmer being labeled as “distressed,” no other descriptions were given.

First aid was provided to the swimmer by the Coast Guard members, who was then taken to a local hospital by police, said the police department on Facebook.

As the Fourth of July inches closer, the police department reiterated swimmers should refrain from swimming where a lifeguard isn’t present.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s fatal injury trends for unintentional drownings shows July to be the most fatal month in the U.S. over the years. In the year 2020, for example, its data recorded a record 839 deaths that month.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom