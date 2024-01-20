Compared to last year, the Buffalo area has had it pretty easy when it comes to snowiest winter weather.

Well, we did, anyway.

Western New York has been walloped by lake effect snow lately, starting with blizzard-like conditions over the weekend and now with a winter storm warning in effect until 7pm Thursday night; the most persistent bands getting up to 3 feet.

We’ve seen conflicting predictions of what the rest of winter will look like here in Buffalo, with some sources saying we’re going to see tons of snow while others say it won’t be a big deal.

All we know is - considering we live in Buffalo - we’re going to be prepared for the worst, just in case.

We have a hard time wrapping our head around the possibility of seeing even more snow than last winter. Western New York’s whopper of a snow storm last November, combined with the infamous Buffalo blizzard that hit around Christmas time, gave us one of the snowiest winters in history.

But believe it or not, it’s not even close to the most snow we’ve ever gotten during wintertime in Buffalo.

These Are The 10 Winters With The Most Snow In Buffalo, New York

Using data compiled from the National Weather Service, we’ve ranked the top ten years that the Buffalo area has seen the most snow (since the NWS started tracking it, anyway).

Let’s see how much snow we need to see this winter to land a spot in the top ten snowiest winters that Western New York has ever seen.

The 10 Snowiest Buffalo Winters Of All Time Using data compiled from the National Weather Service , we’ve ranked the top ten years that Western New York has seen the most snow. Gallery Credit: Canva