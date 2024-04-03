Here’s the complete PNC Bank Arts Center summer schedule

The calendar has rolled around to April and people are dreaming about summer.

Part of summer in New Jersey is outdoor entertainment, whether it’s movies on the beach or music at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. The biggest concert venue for the summer, attracting all the top acts, is the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.

The summer concert schedule is set now (with the caveat that schedules can change) at the Arts Center.

Here’s the June lineup

June 1 — The Beach Boys

June 15 — John Fogerty and George Thorogood

June 16 — Juneteenth Festival

June 20 — Hardy

June 30 — Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, and Alison Krauss

July lineup

July 3 — Alanis Morissette

July 10 — The Dave Matthews Band

July 12 — Dirty Heads and Slightly Stupid

July 13 — Jason Aldean

July 14 — Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard

July 18 — Daryl Hall, Elvis Costello, and Charlie Sexton

July 19 — Santana and Counting Crows

July 23 — Foreigner and Styx with John Waite

July 25 — Queens of R&B with Xscape, SWV, Total and more

July 26 — Halestorm and I Prevail

July 27 — Sammy Hagar with Loverboy

July 30 — Loserville 2024 with Limp Bizkit, Corey Feldman and more

August lineup

Aug. 1 — Train and REO Speedwagon

Aug. 2 — Hootie and the Blowfish

Aug. 3 — Earth, Wind & Fire, and Chicago

Aug. 5 — Five Finger Death Punch

Aug. 6 — The Doobie Brothers

Aug. 7 — Creed Summer of '99 Tour

Aug. 8 — New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff

Aug. 9 — Kidz Bop

Aug. 17 — Barbie the Movie: In Concert

Aug. 21 — Bush Loaded

Aug. 23 — Avril Lavigne

Aug. 24 — Cage the Elephant

Aug. 25 — Kidz Bop

Aug. 30 — Bret Michaels

September

Sep. 7 — Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper

