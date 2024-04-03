Here’s the complete PNC Bank Arts Center summer schedule
The calendar has rolled around to April and people are dreaming about summer.
Part of summer in New Jersey is outdoor entertainment, whether it’s movies on the beach or music at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. The biggest concert venue for the summer, attracting all the top acts, is the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel.
The summer concert schedule is set now (with the caveat that schedules can change) at the Arts Center.
Here’s the June lineup
June 1 — The Beach Boys
June 15 — John Fogerty and George Thorogood
June 16 — Juneteenth Festival
June 20 — Hardy
June 30 — Outlaw Music Festival with Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant, and Alison Krauss
July lineup
July 3 — Alanis Morissette
July 10 — The Dave Matthews Band
July 12 — Dirty Heads and Slightly Stupid
July 13 — Jason Aldean
July 14 — Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard
July 18 — Daryl Hall, Elvis Costello, and Charlie Sexton
July 19 — Santana and Counting Crows
July 23 — Foreigner and Styx with John Waite
July 25 — Queens of R&B with Xscape, SWV, Total and more
July 26 — Halestorm and I Prevail
July 27 — Sammy Hagar with Loverboy
July 30 — Loserville 2024 with Limp Bizkit, Corey Feldman and more
August lineup
Aug. 1 — Train and REO Speedwagon
Aug. 2 — Hootie and the Blowfish
Aug. 3 — Earth, Wind & Fire, and Chicago
Aug. 5 — Five Finger Death Punch
Aug. 6 — The Doobie Brothers
Aug. 7 — Creed Summer of '99 Tour
Aug. 8 — New Kids on the Block with Paula Abdul & DJ Jazzy Jeff
Aug. 9 — Kidz Bop
Aug. 17 — Barbie the Movie: In Concert
Aug. 21 — Bush Loaded
Aug. 23 — Avril Lavigne
Aug. 24 — Cage the Elephant
Aug. 25 — Kidz Bop
Aug. 30 — Bret Michaels
September
Sep. 7 — Rob Zombie and Alice Cooper
For more information and tickets: https://www.livenation.com/venue/KovZpZAEAIIA/pnc-bank-arts-center-events
