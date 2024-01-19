Bush unloads in Atlantic City with the greatest hits tour

Bush hits Atlantic City on Aug. 23, 2024, celebrating three decades of great Grammy-nominated music, a bevy of number-one hits and over a billion downloads with Bush – Loaded: The Greatest Hits Tour at the Hard Rock Live Etess Arena Atlantic City. The tour will also include special guests Jerry Cantrell and Candlebox.

The tour also makes a stop at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel Aug. 21.

PNC Bank Arts Center PNC Bank Arts Center (Brad Barket/Getty Images for 103.5 KTUphoria) loading...

With over 24 million records sold from 1994 – 2023 the concert and tour will be a celebration of music that will make you want more.

Gavin Rossdale the front man for Bush says they still have the passion for what they do, he says his passion and love of music frees his spirit and “It’s a rocket ship of madness." He continues by saying “nothing is better than doing what you love.”

It is good to be able to do what you love and it’s better when it’s accepted by millions of fans throughout the world. Bush has been serving up the hits since 1994 and continues to sell and perform in front of enthusiastic fans at large venues.

Silhouettes of crowd at a rock concert Photo via dwphotos loading...

They have amassed an impressive one billion downloads which is astronomical in the music industry, especially with over a long 29-year career. Any seasoned musician will agree that having a 29-year career in the music business requires long and steady success with a minimum of mistakes. Bush has achieved that success.

As of this writing, the tour will begin on July 26 in Bend, Oregon, and end in Los Angeles on Sept. 15.

Catch them while they are here in New Jersey.

LOOK: The 100 Best TV Shows From the ’90s Stacker ranked the top 100 shows from the ’90s in English according to IMDb user score. Gallery Credit: Stacker

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host Big Joe Henry. Any opinions expressed are Big Joe’s own.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom