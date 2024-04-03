Anyone who works for tips is usually working pretty hard. Especially servers in busy restaurants. The last thing they need is a host of other jobs that historically never received tips to be suddenly demanding them. That could turn the public off to the very concept of tipping itself and impact them harshly.

And that’s exactly what seems to be happening.

WalletHub.com just did a survey that shows almost 3 out of 4 people feel tipping has gotten completely out of hand. With tip prompt screens now being pushed in the consumer’s face at fast food drive-up windows and online purchases asking for tips for workers you’ll never set eyes on, it’s a problem.

Hand open empty an wallet. Poor or personal financial problem concept. interstid GettyImages loading...

Even self-serve kiosks are now requesting tips and who on earth is that money even going to? It’s no wonder most Americans are fed up.

The same survey found 64% feel a tip is something you should feel you want to give, not something you should feel you must. Or worse yet, be guilted into. Also, three out of five Americans feel companies are trying to replace employee salaries with customer tips and that we’re paying their cost of doing business.

None of this can bode well for workers who rely on tips. Forgive the pun, but it seems we’re at a tipping point of a revolt where you can easily imagine people in large numbers foregoing gratuities entirely. Especially painful if this happens for jobs like servers who always relied on them.

488205887 Nerthuz loading...

And it’s sad that some faceless CEOs thought to pay workers stocking shelves less hourly by putting a tip prompt screen on a self-serve machine. When you don’t even understand who is getting your tip or why, that spells the beginning of the end of the whole racket.

Read more about the WalletHub survey here.

Did you appreciate this article and would like to let Jeff know? Leave one of the following.

15% | 18% | 21%

Leather Wallet with Money and credit cards. SoumenNath loading...

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [ Gallery Credit: Bethany Adams

LOOK: The largest lottery jackpots in US history Stacker compiled a list of the 15 largest lottery jackpots in U.S. history from news reports and lottery press releases. [This list is current as of July 25, 2023.] Gallery Credit: Chandler Friedman

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.