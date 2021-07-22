Tipping is still a thing in NJ

Do you tip?

Many people take service people for granted and miss the opportunity to recognize the job being performed on your behalf. Whether it's the HVAC guy coming to tune up your AC, or the trash guy picking up your garbage every week. People work hard to make your life easier.

How about the electrician who comes out in the middle of the storm to solve a problem?

Or the plumber who drops everything to stop the leak in your upstairs bathroom?

All deserving of a tip, if you ask me.

What about you?

My father-in-law was a contractor who built homes from the ground up with his bare hands. He knew first hand about just how hard physical labor can be. Some customers would great him with water, coffee, beer and a smile.

Others, treated him like the hired help who somehow don't rise to the level of normal interaction.

I'd love to hear from you if you are a service provider, cable, HVAC, contractor and everything in between.

