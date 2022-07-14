Should you tip New Jersey gas attendants? (Opinion)

Filled up the tank in the jeep this week and the cost was about $80. Crazy.

I remember only a couple of years ago the same fill-up was less than $40.

Even if I used the super/premium gas it wouldn't cost as much as a tank of regular today.

David Matthau, Townsquare Media NJ David Matthau, Townsquare Media NJ loading...

People are feeling the Biden economy across the country as middle-class and working-class families struggle with out-of-control costs as inflation tops a 40-year high.

It's understandable in this current climate that people are trying to protect and conserve every dollar. So I asked the question on the show about tipping.

There seems to be a trend in the Garden State of people tipping the gas attendant.

Allef Vinicius via Unsplash Allef Vinicius via Unsplash loading...

Here's my thought.

First, it's already costing nearly $100 to fill up your tank.

Second, I never carry cash and almost always use a credit card for gas, it's been a decade since I used cash to fill up.

Third, and this is most important, we should be able to pump our own gas in New Jersey.

It's absurd that we are tied to an antiquated law from 1949 that cited among other things the danger the gas fumes may have to pregnant women.

So you force us to have someone "service" our car, but the service no longer includes an oil check, tire check and a windshield wash.

Pumping gas LorenzoPatoia/Thinkstock loading...

The attendant literally only puts your credit card in the pump and puts the nozzle in the tank. Same thing EVERY ONE of us does when we leave New Jersey.

So my conclusion on all of this is that first, we need self-serve, no restrictions. And second, not all jobs are tip-earning jobs, pumping gas is one of those.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State