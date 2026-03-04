Residents of New York State are going to be getting a check or direct deposit for, on average, over $1,000 for the STAR Enhanced rebate program in 2025. Now is the time to make sure you are signed up for either the New York State STAR or Enhanced STAR check for 2026.

All qualifying New York State homeowners will get the regular STAR, unless you are over 65 years old and qualify for the ENCHANCED. The limits have changed for the Enchanted New York State STAR Check The New York State website has it all detailed on how to know.

There is a chart based on your town and/or school district, so you will want to check which classification that you qualify for, but also what town or district you are in. Here is the maximum amount of money that you can get depending on what school district you are in and/or municipality location.

Here is how much money you will get for ENCHANCED Star Check maximums:

Town of Cheektowaga / Cheektowaga-Sloan = $1,487

The basic regular STAR check was well over $800 per household in New York State last year.

Town of Amherst / Sweet Home = $1,332

Orchard Park, New York = $1,057

Springville, New York = $1,087

Tonawanda, New York = $1,025

Alden, New York = $1,003

Amherst, New York = $1,003

Depew, New York = $1,237

Lancaster, New York = $987

West Seneca, New York = $1,105

Eden, New York = $1,090

North Collins = $1,059

Hamburg, New York = $1,139

Grand Island, New York = $1,155

You will get a check if you make less than this amount of money per household in New York State:

$500,000 or less for the normal STAR credit

If you are looking to get the Star Enchanted Check Here are the income thresholds for the next couple of years:

$107,300 or less for the 2025-2026 school year

$110,750 or less for the 2026-2027 school year

The income limit applies to the combined incomes of all owners and any owner's spouse who resides at the property. If you are living by yourself, the income limit is $250,000.

How much money will you get back for 2026?

Annually for each school district segment, the amount of savings as a result of the STAR exemption cannot exceed the savings of the prior year. However, STAR credits can rise as much as 2 percent annually.