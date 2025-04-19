Massive Event At The Statue Of Liberty In New York

Get ready for a massive crowd of people flocking to see the Statue of Liberty soon, as the gem of the harbor in New York City will be part of a great celebration!

The spring weather is here, and perhaps you are already planning a family trip to New York City. There is no doubt that if you have never been, you will want to see Lady Liberty up close! It is magnificent any time of the year, but even better when you visit on a warm and sunny day.

But the Statue of Liberty is just one piece of the celebration that will take place across the United States soon.

As we get closer to the midpoint of the year, we are getting that much closer to a big anniversary!

250 Years And Counting

The United States of America will be celebrating its 250th birthday in 2026, and we are already making plans for the fun! Across the USA, there are parties, fireworks, parades, and special ceremonies planned, and the individual parks will be hosting their own special events.

But as far as a symbol of our freedom here in the States, the Statue of Liberty is without a doubt THE place to be next year.

July 2026 In New York City

Make plans now to be in New York in the next few months and next year, as the 250th celebration is already getting plenty of hype and attention.

According to a post from the National Parks Service, this will be a major event!

"From Independence Hall and the Statue of Liberty to Revolutionary War battlefields, memorials to our nation’s founders, and places associated with hundreds of years of American history, national parks across the country will serve the American people through our mission to provide opportunities for the enjoyment, education, and inspiration of this and future generations".

Here is a glimpse of New York City from 50 years ago!

Mark this on your calendar and be ready to visit the Statue next year and celebrate our Independence in a big way!