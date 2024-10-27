See A Magician At This Western New York Bar

If you have ever wanted to see up close magic happen before your eyes, you may find yourself at one of the best bars in Western New York.

Hat Trix Bar & Grill is located on Camp Rd in Hamburg, and it is home to one of the best kitchens and staff in Western New York. Hat Trix is a locally owned family bar and grill with great food and a fun atmosphere, and that proves true once again with their Thursday magic night.

Every Thursday at Hat Trix Bar & Grill, the skilled magician “Magic Lou” will walk around the restaurant, offering to entertain customers with his magic ability.

I know what you’re thinking…how good can it be? I decided to go to Hat Trix Bar & Grill myself to see how good the magic can be, and I was impressed to say the least.

Take a look at one of his tricks below.

Not only can Magic Lou make his wallet light his wallet on fire, he can also read minds. I kid you not, Magic Lou was somehow able to guess that I was thinking about Pee Wee Herman, even though I never said anything out loud!

What other bar and grill restaurant has a talented magician walking around to keep the atmosphere lively?

If you’re looking for a juicy burger, an ice-cold beer, and some magic, you’ll have to stop by Hat Trix Bar & Grill. Then, save the date for Halloween Karaoke coming up on Friday, October 25, and wear a costume because there’s going to be a costume contest, spooky tunes, and scary good prizes!

There are so many great places to eat around Western New York, but Hat Trix is one of my favorites!