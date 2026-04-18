“15 Foot Rule” for Every Tenant + Apartment in New York State
Landlords in New York State can charge $50 per each carbon monoxide detector legally to the tenant.
It is important to note the rules and laws when it comes to the safety of smoke detectors and carbon monoxide detectors. What do you need to know as a landlord and what do you need to know as a tenant in New York State?
Landlords:
- It is up to you to make sure that there are carbon monoxide detectors or combos within 15 feet of the primary entrance to each sleeping room
- Combination smoke/carbon monoxide detectors are allowed.
Here is how much Landlords can change Tenants for Carbon Monoxide detectors:
- A landlord is entitled to be reimbursed a maximum of $50.00 for such combination detectors only when the smoke alarm needs to be replaced
- If the smoke alarm is operable and the landlord wishes to replace it with a combined alarm, the landlord can only be reimbursed $25.00
It is not up to the landlord to come over and change the batteries. It is up to the tenants to make sure that the detectors are in good working order, tested often and that the batteries are fresh. Tenants are responsible for keeping fresh batteries in the carbon monoxide detector. According to the New York State Residential Tenants Rights Guide:
Landlords of all multiple dwellings, including those owned as a condominium or cooperative, used as a residence, and one-and two-family homes in New York City must provide and install an approved carbon monoxide alarm within 15 feet of the primary entrance to each sleeping room. All multiple dwellings must contain carbon monoxide detectors in accordance with local building codes (NYC Admin. Code 27-§ 2045; Exec. Law §378).