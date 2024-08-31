Open Letter To Every Bonehead In Kenmore, New York

Disclaimer: if the shoe doesn’t fit, then don’t wear it! Not everyone in Kenmore, NY is a bonehead, but the ones that are boneheads…are the same people who are driving so recklessly.

I realize that when you’re behind the wheel of the vehicle, it may feel like you’re the only one on the road, but there are so many other people who are trying to get to work, back home to their families, or to an appointment. So it would be nice if you showed some consideration.

Typically, Kenmore drivers have a bad reputation, with many people saying that the Kenmore cops “don’t play around.” And honestly? That’s a good thing! Let the police officers enforce the law, because otherwise more people are going to be hurt.

While driving down Delaware Avenue heading through Kenmore, there is construction work happening down the middle lane of the road. There is a light up, double-sided arrow sign flashing to indicate that drivers need to merge right or left in order to protect the construction workers.

The middle lane officially closes right around the intersection where the Delaware Family YMCA is, across from the Delaware Place shopping center in Buffalo.

Drivers know that…like there are signs where you can see the road is closed ahead, yet people try to fly through that intersection near the Delaware Family YMCA to cut people off who are actually following the road sign warnings.

As a result, there is a consistent back-up at that intersection (Delaware Avenue & Avery Avenue) because the people who have sped up to cut off other drivers already merged into the available lane actually never make it out of the intersection before the green light flashes to those drivers on Avery Avenue.

It causes an unnecessary traffic jam that would otherwise be prevented if you just merged when you’re supposed to! Don’t be a “shave a minute off my ETA” kind of “hero” because you might just kill somebody.

And you can call me a “Karen” all you want, but someone has already been struck at this intersection.

After talking about this traffic jam on Friday morning with Clay & Company on 106.5 WYRK, we received a call from Christie and Dave who were on their way to ECMC for a surgery after an incident that occurred on Delaware Avenue in front of the Applebee's.

“I was on a bicycle,” Dave told us. “The other person was in a hurry.”

A driver struck Dave in a construction zone, and the accident ended up shattering Dave’s leg.

“Thank you for making people aware of the area,” Dave said.

It’s super dangerous to drive recklessly, especially in a construction zone, so try to have some patience and remember that there are other lives on the road and people trying to get home to their families.

Don’t be the reason that they never make it home.

