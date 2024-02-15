It looks as though Western New York is hoping for another location for Trader Joe's. One town's Chamber of Commerce is even circulating a petition to get them.

Earlier this week, we shared a picture that stood out from Google Maps showing what was listed as the "Future Site Of Trader Joe's" at one location in Hamburg. While no one has confirmed this from either the village of Hamburg or from Trader Joe's, it does bring up a good question. Is there a good place for another Trader Joe's location?

Where would another Trader Joe's fit in in Western New York?

As of right now, the only location for the grocery store chain in the Buffalo area is the one on Niagara Falls Boulevard in Amherst. But many people have mentioned that they would love if they could get one close to them.

Most of the requests come from people in the south towns who wish they had one close to them so they didn't have to make the long drive to Amherst.

Orchard Park is circulating a petition for Trader Joe's

The Orchard Park Chamber of Commerce has sent out a petition hoping that it will help them advocate for a store in their village.

The new location would be at the former "Orchard Fresh Market"

They currently have a vacant storefront at 4060 North Buffalo Street in the village of Orchard Park. One of the biggest issues with bringing a Trader Joe's to any village is whether they will be able to provide enough parking. That location is not only already set up for grocery shopping, but would also offer a solution to the parking issue.

Would you like to see a Trader Joe's in the village of Orchard Park? If so, where do you think the best location would be?

10 Stores That Make It Easy To Drop $500 In WNY Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

12 Popular Stores We Desperately Want In The Walden Galleria Here are 12 stores that we’d love to see make their way inside Buffalo’s Walden Galleria. Gallery Credit: Megan Carter