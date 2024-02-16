Why Most People Are Listening To Beyoncé In New York State

The name “Beyoncé” has been making headlines across the country over the last week after her big announcement during Super Bowl LVIII.

Beyoncé, otherwise known as “Queen Bey,” starred in a Verizon commercial that teased her upcoming album to be released on March 29.

You can see the commercial below.

At the end of the commercial, you can hear Beyoncé say, “Drop the new music.”

Two new country songs were released from Beyoncé: “16 Carriages” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM.” Since the release, there have been a variety of reactions, with some people thrilled and others…not so much.

But you may remember – Beyoncé has many hit songs, and she actually included a country song called “Daddy Lessons” on her 2016 album Lemonade. She performed the song at the CMA Awards that year with The Chicks.

And while those songs are increasing in popularity with the recent Beyoncé news, you are actually more likely to hear people streaming her 2008 hit song today.

While the lovers were able to celebrate on Valentine’s Day, those who are single like to wait until the following day to treat themselves.

Why?? Because… It's National Singles Awareness Day.

All the single ladies…put your hands up?

Singles Awareness Day is a day to celebrate your independence and singletude. Many people view it as an alternative day to Valentine’s Day for single people who may have felt a little left out.

It’s a day that reminds us that being single is okay.

Most places have discounted chocolates right now, such as Walmart or Target, and it’s worth checking out if you want a little extra treat!

