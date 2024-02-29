It's never too early or too late to start thinking about that next summer vacation. Regardless of the time of year, having those warm vibes just makes everything seem so much better and carefree.

That's especially true during the winter months when we can't wait for the days to get longer, the sun to shine brighter, and the air to get warmer. Sure, some places are warm year-round, but not all of us.

And for those living in New Jersey, the back half of winter is enough to give anyone who desires to find that escape motivation to start planning that trip. A time when we usually begin to think about summer and figure out where we'd like to go during the warmer months.

One of the most popular destinations for a summer vacation usually involves a beach. Luckily for us, the latest 2024 rankings of the best beaches in America are now out, and the suggestions will have you dreaming of that escape.

Not only are all the beaches on this list fantastic destinations, but one in particular is right in our backyard. A certain Jersey beach not only made it two years in a row, but it also managed to hold the same spot.

And honestly? There couldn't be a better representation of the Garden State when it comes to the best beaches anywhere. So which great New Jersey beach made the list, and which ones across the country received national recognition?

Check out the list below for that ultimate beach getaway. And as a bonus, some of our top listener's suggestions of the best beaches in New Jersey are also included.

NJ beach among best in America for summer vacations U.S. News & World Report compiled a full list of the 27 best beaches in the nation for 2024, with one New Jersey beach ranking 2 years in a row. A bonus list of New Jersey's best beaches specifically chosen by you is also included. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

New Jersey beach sand vacation getaway Canva loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.