Did you hear? Unusual winter sound heard again across NJ

For the second winter in a row, anomalies seem to be happening across The Garden State. It's certainly a sign that things are indeed changing whether one wants to admit it or not.

Now to be clear, not all anomalies automatically equate to something bad. In fact, sometimes anomalies are welcomed for one reason or another.

Take a cooler-than-average summer without heatwaves, for example. Something like that might actually be refreshing for many across The Garden State.

Perhaps the temperatures don't go into the 90s, but rather, peak around 80 degrees. Sure, it's cooler, but at the same time, quite refreshing for summer air.

Combine that with average rainfall, and it doesn't sound all that bad. On top of that, a cooler-than-average summer, permitting it's not too extreme, may not have such a negative effect on New Jersey's plants and wildlife.

Winter, however, maybe a little different. For one, most don't like it when it gets brutally cold. And that's understandable being cold air with wind is usually more uncomfortable.

On the flip side, a milder winter is usually welcomed with open arms. It tends to give us those spring vibes that help us feel better during the darkest time of the year.

So yes, not all anomalies are bad news. However, when a prolonged pattern starts causing anomalies during odd times of the year regularly, we should take notice.

Sound waves / sounds in New Jersey / Hearing Canva loading...

Before the cold front that came through New Jersey on February 29, 2024, did anyone else hear the constant high-pitched croaking-like sound?

For anyone who lives near fresh water, there's a good possibility you might've. And it's the second year in a row for this sound to be heard across The Garden State before the month of March even arrived.

It was the sound of the Spring Peeper Frog, and it was loud that final mild evening of temperatures around 60 degrees. And no, we should not be hearing them at all during February.

Dennis Malloy photo Dennis Malloy photo loading...

In New Jersey, these little guys shouldn't be out yet. If anything, the landscape should still be fairly quiet.

But there they were, the final few days of February letting out that loud peeping sound that usually signals the beginning of the spring season. It's yet another anomaly happening in The Garden State well ahead of when it should be happening.

Fortunately, they didn't emerge as early as they did in 2023. During that very mild winter, the Spring Peeper Frogs were heard as early as late January.

BrianLasenby BrianLasenby loading...

Yes, the winter of 2024 so far has been much colder than in 2023, and yes, we did get some healthy measurable snowfall. But that doesn't mean changes aren't happening long term, because they are.

What we hear and see is nature's way of responding to the changes whether we realize it or not. Our vegetation, for example, can tell us overnight lows aren't dropping as low as they used to.

Certain garden vegetables are now able to be grown a little later each year simply because those temperatures are taking longer to hit that hard freeze. It's not just the daytime air that matters, after all.

It's all linked together, and nature is responding to the long-term trends. Look around and you might notice spring flowers opened well before they should be.

Purple Flowers Mike Brant - TSM loading...

And much like vegetation, animals, and insects respond the same way to long-term trends. And that's precisely why the Spring Peeper Frogs can be heard once again so early in the season.

Yes, it's nice to have an early spring and occasional warm days. But occasional warmth shouldn't be triggering them to emerge so early.

As we know all too well in New Jersey, when things emerge too soon going into spring, a sudden reality check of winter can kill whatever came too soon. Hopefully, our springlike warmth returns sooner than later so both nature and us can enjoy a truly early spring.

READ MORE: Very mild winter causing more concerning anomalies in NJ

Sound waves across a lake / water Canva loading...

LOOK: 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in America From fire rainbows to bioluminescent bays, America is home to some truly bizarre natural phenomena. See Stacker 's list of 20 of the strangest natural phenomena in the U.S. Gallery Credit: Martha Sandoval

LOOK: The states with the most UFO sightings For each state, we’ve also included details of famous UFO sightings in that state. Of note is that almost three-quarters of all UFO sighting reports in the United States occur between 4 p.m. and midnight , and tend to peak between 9 and 10 p.m. Food for thought next time you're out scoping for alien life. Keep reading to see which states have had the most UFO sightings. Gallery Credit: Nicole Caldwell & Matt Albasi

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.