Listen up, “jabronis,” one of the stars of the sitcom "It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia" has been spotted in various bars in New Jersey.

No, it wasn’t Jersey’s own Danny Devito, who has starred on the show since season two, it’s another member of “the gang.”

The Nightman himself, Rob McElhenney, was spotted in Hoboken earlier this week to promote his new Irish American whiskey brand. I imagine Charlie would pair it with a nice milk steak.

Don't worry, people were buying it of their own will, not because of "you know... the implication."

McElhenney, who not only plays Mac but is also the creator of the long-running TV show, started the whiskey brand, Four Walls, with his co-stars Glenn Howerton (Dennis) and Charlie Day (Charlie).

The Sunny star was spotted at The Ainsworth and the Wicked Wolf Tavern in Hoboken, according to photos and videos shared on their Instagram accounts.

Prior to that he was promoting the whiskey at Shop Rite Liquors in Hoboken, even taking pictures with the staff.

It’s been an impressive few years for McElhenney. In addition to starring in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia with Howerton, Day, and his wife Kaitlin Olsen, he also bought a Welsh football club, Wrexham A.F.C., with actor Ryan Reynolds in 2020.

He also won the Emmy for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program with Reynolds for his show “Welcome to Wrexham,”

You can purchase Four Walls at many liquor stores in the Garden State. Just make sure you make a toast to Paddy's Pub.

