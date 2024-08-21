Your 2024 Fall Bucket List In Western New York
Although the fall season officially begins on September 22, the sweater weather really begins in August.
With people already flocking to Mayer Bros for cider and pumpkin spice soon returning to Dunkin Donuts, Starbucks, and other local coffee shops, some may argue that fall begins in August – or at least, the fall planning does.
You have to think, too – the Buffalo Bills have their first preseason games in the month of August.
Maybe it’s fall to you, or maybe it’s fummer (an early fall start while technically still being summer)...regardless, we already have come up with our Fall Bucket List for 2023 in Western New York.
Can you think of anything else that is missing?
- Go to the Hamburg Farmer's Market.
- Go to a Bills game.
- A weekend trip to the Adirondacks, and the Kinzua Skywalk.
- Erie County Fair.
- Buy a snow blower.
- Priming the snow blower.
- Hike the Eternal Flame.
- Visit Panama Rocks Scenic Park.
- Take a boat tour through the Lockport Canal.
- Bar hop all the breweries in downtown Buffalo.
- Taste Test Buffalo Bills-Themed Beers by Local Breweries – Can’t think of a better way to show your hometown spirit than tracking down these Buffalo Football themed beers brewed right here in Bills Country. Can you? Here’s a guide to the Bills-Themed Beers you need in your life.
- Go golfing with your friends.
- Tailgate at Highmark Stadium.
- Visit the Mayor Bros Cider Mill this season.
- Drink a Yuengling.
- Go Apple Picking- Pick your own apples at a local apple orchard, such as Becker Farms in Gasport or Smith’s Orchard Cider Mill in Lockport.
- Find some pumpkins to carve. Visit a pumpkin farm to find your canvas to carve the perfect jack-o’lantern. Explore favorites like The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence, Wheatfield Pumpkin Farm in North Tonawanda, or Pumpkinville in Great Valley – they always have other fun stuff for the kids to do on top of harvesting your pick of pumpkins.
- Find Your Fall Signature Drink- It’s no secret that fall brings the best bevys – both alcoholic and non. Whether you need your pumpkin spice latte fix every morning via a fancy caffeinated beverage, you can’t get enough pumpkin beer, or craft cocktails are your jam, there are so many great spots to drink local while you feed your inner *basic*.
- Make a trip to Ellicottville- Fall is the best time of year for an Ellicottville adventure filled with beautiful foliage. Ride the chairlift to the top of the hill at Holiday Valley to catch the best view of the changing leaves or try out Holiday Valley’s Adventure Park. Need an itinerary? Check out our guide to Ellicottville here.
- Attend a Fall Fest- Get the whole family together to enjoy a day of fall-themed fun. There’s tons of festivals happening this season, find a list of them happening this weekend and beyond here!
- Visit a *Real* Haunted Place – Want something a bit more authentically haunted? Check out our Guide to the Most Haunted Places in WNY and visit if you dare…
- Celebrate Oktoberfest– Hit up one of Buffalo’s breweries to try seasonal Oktoberfest beers or make the venture to one of many events happening in WNY! - hofbrauhaus
- Have a Last Chance Bonfire- Tell scary stories and roast s’mores around the campfire before the entire city is covered in feet of snow for months.
- Get Lost in a Corn Maze- Navigate your way through the twists and turns with your kids and family friends at The Great Pumpkin Farm in Clarence (which also has an entire Halloween-themed bar and you should 10/10 go visit it). Plus check out our Guide to Places to Get Lost in a Corn Maze This fall in WNY.
- Hop On a Fall Foliage Train Ride – If you want to cherish peak autumn with an unmatched experience – there’s truly no better way to soak in the sights than a fall foliage train ride. Check out our Guide to Fall Foliage Train Rides to Take in WNY.
