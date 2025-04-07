$200 Parking Tickets Coming VERY Soon to New York State

The fines are already insane if you get a ticket in New York State. The toll prices are nuts, the parking is insane.

What about late fees? They are going to go up too. If you don't pay your parking ticket within 30 days, your $125 ticket will go up to $200.

That is nuts. I am not saying that you should park in a handicap spot by no means. In fact, you deserve the parking ticket. But, if you park a little too far from the curb, or make a true, honest mistake, it is getting outrageous if you get a parking ticket.

If the meter expires for a couple minutes and you owe $50, that might seem a bit excessive. But, after all--the rules are the rules.

Here are some of the most popular tickets in Buffalo and the prices that are going to go up.

Overtime parking violations, parking beyond the time limit, and other meter violations

Current fine: $40

Proposed fine: $50

Parking in a handicapped space

Current fine: $80

Proposed fine: $125

Double parking

Current fine: $40

Proposed fine: $50

Parking within 15 feet of a fire hydrant

Current fine: $60

Proposed fine: $75

If you want to fight a parking ticket, you can. Sometimes the process is a little tough only because times are limited and you HAVE to come downtown (and find a parking spot which is hard to do--and also ironic). The parking ticket fees is to try and close the gap on a 50 million dollar deficit that the City of Buffalo has. There is no word on exactly when this would go into effect just yet.