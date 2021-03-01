The world is full of holidays. Some are celebrated religiously, and others such as food holidays are more of an excuse to eat a piece of cake. World Compliment Day is today, March 1st, and is a holiday worth celebrating. Here’s why. There is a lot of anger in the air today. People are frustrated, angry, impatient. And people have targets for their anger: for some people it’s a particular political party. For some, a world leader. For some people it’s a friend or a family member. What is crazy as it sounds, complimenting someone whether to their face, or just in your own self talk, can actually release some of the anger. And, of course, it’s always nice to complement people that you love and value. And people need to be acknowledged more than ever.

World Compliment Day was created with the incentive of being the most positive day of the year. We are often so caught up with our own lives that we forget to focus on those around us. World Compliment day gives us the opportunity to let anyone who plays an important role in our lives know how much they are appreciated and valued. This does not mean going out and buying presents for everyone you appreciate, as the goal of this holiday is to be sincere. Words are often much more powerful than a physical gift, and more impactful too.

World Compliment Day was a result of a research study conducted by Netherlands Scientist, Hans Poortvliet. He found that compliments are one of the most confidence boosting actions, as the formulation of a compliment takes some measure of thought. When you compliment someone, you are letting them know that you are observing their actions and also care about them.

In the workplace especially, compliments can go a long way as they create more of a positive environment. Not planning on leaving the house today? There is even a social media page for this day, which encourages people to tag three people along with a compliment to create a chain of positive energy.

So make it your mission to compliment someone today. Whether it’s someone you love or someone you don’t. Try to find something positive about the people that you don’t feel so positive about.Whether it is a long written letter to your loved one, a quick comment on a friend’s appearance, or an imaginary compliment to a public figure, as cheesy as it sounds, it can be freeing and release a flurry of positive energy. Plus, it lets people around you know they are recognized and appreciated.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.