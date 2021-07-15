It’s the end of the line for Oreo maker in New Jersey

The smell of freshly baked cookies will no longer be wafting through the air in Fair Lawn as the Nabisco factory is closing for good this week. The plant has been in operation for over 60 years.

When the closing was first rumored, Mondelez International, the company that owns Nabisco said, In a statement, “The way consumers are shopping and snacking is changing rapidly, and meeting these evolving needs requires us to make our products in more flexible, agile and efficient ways.”

Spokeswoman Laurie Guzzinati told New Jersey 101.5, "As we look at the capabilities and infrastructure they are significantly outdated in both Fair Lawn and Atlanta. From a business perspective it made sound business sense to think about bringing together the east coast owned and operated footprint in Richmond."

Around 600 people are being put out of work.

Previously, US Rep. Josh Gottheimer said that the closing would have a “devastating impact on 600 hardworking men and women and their families right here in North Jersey — workers who may no longer be able to put food on their tables.”

According to NorthJersey.com, the plant is being closed because it has outdated manufacturing capabilities.

The total assessed value of the Nabisco factory is $29.3 million. Mondelēz has a quarterly tax payment of $252,294 due soon. The company pays more than $1 million a year in taxes to Fair Lawn.

No plans have been made for the real estate, according to Mondelez, but the company is accepting bids for the location.

