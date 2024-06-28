Where most NJ teachers are really going this summer

It's an argument that's been brought up time and time again. That teachers are so lucky they don't work during the summer months.

Arguments such as "it must be nice to have the entire summer off" or "nice to be paid for doing nothing" aren't uncommon from those who have no clue how hard a teacher actually works. I mean, wouldn't we all love to have a full summer stretch off?

I know I would love to have the summer months off to lounge around. And who wouldn't? For some out there, this is what they truly believe teachers do from June through Labor Day.

But I actually think the opposite of those who feel that way. Yes, New Jersey teachers might be free from their main job in the classroom, but the reason it's not fair isn't what you think.

The part that's not fair about it is they get to be free to work other jobs. Not because they want to, but because they have to.

I recently came across a national poll that I shared during my Sunday morning show mentioning that 90% of teachers surveyed said they intend to spend their summer months working a second job. That part, however, isn't the problem.

School classroom in Japanese high school maroke loading...

What I find unfair is the reason behind it. Out of those 90% that are going to keep working all summer, a majority of them have to just so they can make ends meet. In other words, teachers having the entire summer free boils down to many of them being forced to work another job for financial stability, which is completely unfair.

Especially here in New Jersey, where the cost of living is totally out of control. If teachers nationally need to use their free summers to make extra cash in order to get by, what does that say about those teaching in the Garden State?

I personally wish if teachers wanted to work a second job, it should be because they want to, not because they have to. I'll always argue that teachers do not get paid enough, and they should have the entire summer free to do whatever they want.

Summer is here - empty classroom - summer break / vacation Canva loading...

Yes, I'm sure some will disagree with my take here that I think teachers should have a long 3-month vacation, but I really don't care. They not only teach a full classroom of kids for 180 days, but they also have to put up with those who act up and disrupt the class.

For what our great educators do, there's absolutely no reason why a majority of them must keep working all summer because they have to. Having to and wanting to are two different things, and 100% of those who teach in New Jersey should only want to.

One silver lining that came up in this survey is that for teachers who must work a second job, it'll at least also be in education. That makes it obvious that the passion to teach is certainly there.

Teachers desk in a New Jersey school classroom with a calendar on the board Canva loading...

So no, most of New Jersey's great educators aren't going on a lavish 3-month vacation to some tropical paradise. Instead, most of them are going to their second job this summer just so they can help make ends meet.

Remember, many teachers have to purchase their own supplies now for the classroom, on top of teaching and keeping children in line. It absolutely is fair for New Jersey teachers to get the entire summer free, as long as it doesn't mean teachers will be strapped for cash during that time.

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.