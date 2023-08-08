It’s going to get really noisy in Central Jersey soon

With summer in full swing, we don't think twice about rumbles of thunder coming from the sky on any given day.

When there's no forecast for thunderstorms and you hear loud booms or distant rumbling in the next couple of weeks, it's probably JBMDL. Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst conducts weapons training exercises from time to time. They are kind enough to put out a calendar for months so that you're sure to notice the noise.

This month of August will feature pretty moderate noise until Thursday and Friday of next week. Mark your calendar, that's the 17th and 18th of August. That's when they will be using heavy crew weapons and cratering munitions for training exercises. The rest of the month will feature moderate to low noise, which still can be startling if you're not expecting it.

For those of us in Burlington and Ocean Counties, it's part of the environment. Many of us still wonder exactly what that big noise was and then just assume it was JBMDL. You can check the handy calendar on their website here and be forewarned.

Lots of people in New Jersey get used to the noises in their areas whether it's a nearby train, a local highway, or traffic on a busy street.

The explosions have even been heard in parts of Eastern Pennsylvania, right across the Delaware River. The noise is markedly different that random gunfire on the streets of Philadelphia.

They are some pretty loud deep booms. It's amazing how sound travels at certain times of the day, but nothing compares to heavy weapons fired from the United States Military.

