Italian website says NJ has 2nd and 5th best pizza in U.S.

The honors just keep on coming.

In a year when pizza has become politics with New Jersey gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli calling out current governor Murphy on his pizza eating prowess, New Jersey pizza seems to be all the rage. Recently I told you about how Big 7 named a New Jersey pizza shop as 4th best in the United States. That was Bricco Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont. And now the accolades are coming from an Italian website for two more pizza joints in the Garden State.

Pizza Napoletana in Atlantic Highlands just got recognized by 50toppizza.it as second best in our nation.

From the site, “Anthony Mangieri is certainly one of the most important protagonists of Neapolitan-style pizza in the USA. The pronounced crust is very reminiscent of that of the “canotto” (resembling the inflatable boat), the dough is perfectly leavened and bubbly, and very fragrant. The raw materials used come from Italy, which include a nice selection of tomatoes.”

Then there’s Razza in Jersey City, cited as number 5 in America. Officially the site lists them under the name Razza Pizza Artigianale but I was just keeping it Jersey real.

From the site, “Two minutes away from the Grove Street station (Path system), you will find one of the best pizzas around. Dan Richer is an excellent baker, a true artisan. The pizza has a crunchy crust that feels very satisfying to the bite. The raw materials used are very fresh and of excellent quality.”

What’s really disturbing though is both this latest site and the Big 7 honors gave the number one pizza in the United States to Tony’s Pizza Napoletana in...San Francisco?

Yes, San Francisco.

I can’t believe anything from San Francisco could be named the best let alone pizza. And I mean come on, this is New Jersey! Pizza ought to be declared our official state food! Just as Chicago ought to be kicked out of the country for calling their deep dish nonsense pizza, San Francisco shouldn’t even have a seat at this table. Pizza IS Jersey! New Jersey IS pizza! It’s the one thing we all have in common. It’s the one thing that can unite us even in 2021.

Well, if we can just replace Murphy with a governor who actually knows how to eat a slice.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

Ten Commandments of Jersey pizza eating