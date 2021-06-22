San Francisco declared best pizza, but NJ shop is #4 in U.S. (Opinion)

So here’s the thing. I should be mad. Big7Travel.com found the best pizza place in each state then ranked them all against each other. Now I should be mad that San Francisco, a city with so much promise yet so much disappointment (I’ve lived in California and California has no soul) was ranked #1 in America. Some clown named Tony Gemignani runs Tony’s Pizza Napoletana there and Big 7 declared it the best anywhere. Come on. To say the best pizza is in California is like saying the best jambalaya is in Montana or the best lobster is in Idaho.

But I can’t be mad because the same list puts New Jersey at #4 with Bricco Coal Fired Pizza in Westmont. They say it’s the best in New Jersey. Only New Orleans, Brooklyn and San Francisco rank higher. And at least one of those three is Brooklyn. What was written about Bricco?

“Coal fired pizza produces the most wonderful char on the crusts, and with all pies at Brico baked in their custom 1,000 degree coal fired oven, you can expect pure perfection. It’s easily one of the top places for pizza in New Jersey!

They use ingredients from the local farmer’s market alongside Italian San Marzano tomatoes for toppings that are out of this world.”

Okay, so I won’t be mad. I’ll be happy New Jersey got so close to best in the nation and I’ll be happy for Bricco’s that they got recognition in Jersey when the nod so often goes to places like Santillo’s in Elizabeth or Federici’s in Freehold. And it’s not Bricco’s first accolades; they were named best pizza joint in Camden County in 2018 by nj.com’s Pete Genovese. So there’s that.

Still, it is a bit strange New Orlean’s is being recognized for pizza and not gator burgers or shrunken head sandwiches or whatever those voodoo priestesses there eat. And anyplace in Godless California having the best pizza 3,000 miles away from where the actual best pizza exists?!

Okay. Maybe I’m a little mad.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

