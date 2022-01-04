It may not have an Italian name but it's going to be serving some great Italian food. "The Shop" is coming to the Chatham Plaza on Main Street where Café Villa used to be located.

The Shop's owners Vincenzo Bernardo and Christopher Bezzone tell Patch.com:

"We look forward to being a neighborhood dining destination where someone can stop by a few times a week to grab their favorite lunch or dinner," Bezzone said, with a focus on "pizza, pasta and panino."

You will also be able to purchase specialty sauces, cheeses and fresh breads from The Shop's shop. They posted their first pizza made New Year's Eve on Facebook and Instagram as well as some of their other items.

According to their Instagram, the Shop will serve up freshly prepared food, offer BYOB, take out and catering. On their page, they mentioned they are set to open in two weeks and they are currently doing training with their cooks and staff.

There will also be a more intimate shop within the shop called "The Supper Club," which will offer limited seats with a special smaller menu.

But will it be as good as the old established and no longer there Café Villa?

If you're looking to be part of this. The shop is also hiring.

