Italian chain closed its last NJ restaurant — did anyone notice?

If you blinked you may have missed it. Another business has completely vanished from the New Jersey landscape.

Bertucci’s is a chain restaurant that serves Italian food and is known for the brick-oven pizza. They started back in 1981 out of Massachusetts and expanded all over the Northeast.

At one point there were around 100 locations. After filing Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2018 and a second time in December 2022, they’re now down to 26 restaurants.

Photo by Klara Kulikova on Unsplash Photo by Klara Kulikova on Unsplash loading...

Bertucci’s locations in New Jersey went away one by one until there were only three left. Then last year the Marlton and Sicklerville spots folded leaving only a lone location in Mount Laurel on Nixon Drive in the East Gate Square plaza.

Then came June 26. The day it closed for good. Did anyone even notice?

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

As what’s left of the chain struggles to stay in the game it won’t be in New Jersey anymore. They now have most of their remaining footprint in Massachusetts where it all began.

Then one location in Delaware, one in Connecticut, two in Maryland, two in Pennsylvania, one in Rhode Island and one in Virginia. Just a shell of what they used to be.

Photo by Brenna Huff on Unsplash Photo by Brenna Huff on Unsplash loading...

I’m sure the New Jersey shutdowns during the Covid-19 outbreak didn’t help. Certainly, New Jersey’s lousy business climate in the first place made nothing better. Whether you dined at Bertucci’s regularly, only a handful of times or never at all, the news is just as bad. We’re all tired of seeing things disappear from the state we love and businesses failing here.

LOOK: Here are 50 of your favorite retail chains that no longer exist Are you ready to see the top 50 major retailers that no longer exist? Keep reading to see if your favorites made the list

See How School Cafeteria Meals Have Changed Over the Past 100 Years Using government and news reports, Stacker has traced the history of cafeteria meals from their inception to the present day, with data from news and government reports. Read on to see how various legal acts, food trends, and budget cuts have changed what kids are getting on their trays.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.