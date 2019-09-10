‘It was all so surreal’ — NJ 101.5 listeners’ memories of 9/11

Most people can recall exactly where they were and what they were doing on Sept. 11, 2001, when the tragic news began to spread that the United States was under attack.

We remember the family members, friends and community members whose lives were lost. On that morning Jim Gearhart was on the air with a caller named Linda Leaver-Dyson, discussing education. It was a typical morning discussing issues in the Garden State, but within seconds, everything changed forever. Reports started pouring in as eyewitnesses called in to explain what they were seeing.

In past years we asked NJ 101.5 listeners to share their stories, condolences and remembrances with us on social media. For many, the memories are as vivid as they were in 2001. Some were driving and running errands or in school, like any other day. Others had family members who were supposed to be in Manhattan, but as fate would have it, they weren't in the city when the attacks took place. Then there are those who will always be plagued with the memory of actually watching from various locations as the planes struck the towers of the World Trade Center.

Here are some of heartfelt responses our listeners have shared:

'It was all so surreal'

"Shared that tragic moment with Jim. God Bless us." - Stanley "Steve" Parish

- Diana Lenz

- Helene Udell Rotondo

- Linda Kelly Palumbo

- Peter F. Solotruk

- Angel Taylor Prohaska

'Embrace life' and never forget

- Kathleen Woodley Strittmatter

- Ceily Bright

