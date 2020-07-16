The internet has been filled with viral videos of police arresting people for various activities and/or crimes. Usually, we see the last 30 seconds or so of a conflict, which offers little context as to what actually happened to lead up to the resulting clip.

A video went viral this week over an arrest made on the Pt. Pleasant boardwalk and the chief stood by his officers and their policy in the town.

Our country and parts of the world have been turned upside down and trashed over such videos posted online. I'm all for police accountability and certainly weeding out or punishing bad cops. But we can't function as a civil society if every out-of-context video clip is put up online to go viral over every police interaction with people. Protests erupt, buildings are burned, careers and live are ruined, all before the facts are gathered and a trial is even set. That's not how our system, the best justice system in world, is supposed to work.

I'm not for more laws. God know this state has too many and we're already choking on the government overreach. But for the good of all of us and the world, let's make a new one to keep up with the crazy new world we live in. MAKE IT A CRIME TO POST AN ARREST OR ANY POLICE ACTION ONLINE. You can take the video. You can show your friends, but you can't post it online. You can bring it to a lawyer, a court, the police department or the press, but no one should be allowed to put it online.

Is this censorship? No, it's public safety policy to prevent misdirected civil unrest and mayhem stirred up by the emotions of seeing physical conflict on video. The public can't deal with it in a way that doesn't lead to a rush to judgement and chaos. It's common sense and it needs to be proposed and voted on by lawmakers with the guts to stop this overly emotional, reactionary society from spinning out of control and tearing itself apart.

Or are we too late?

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

