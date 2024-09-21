Issue I’ve been noticing about NJ mail and package deliveries

I don't know if this is isolated to my neighborhood or if it points to something else. Does the mail seem to be getting delivered to the wrong address? Yes, this happens from time to time, but over the past year or so, this seems to be happening a lot more lately. Am I alone on this?

If this hasn't been the case for you, then that would be such a relief. In fact, that's what I'm hoping is the case. I'd rather be more on the minority side with this seemingly growing issue than with the majority.

I only bring this up because I know it hasn't been so easy for delivery services in recent years. I know two mailmen myself who have been carriers for a long time, and they both tell me how much things have changed over the years, and not necessarily for the better.

Now, I will also note that our mail person has been changing more frequently over the past couple of years, so there's a chance that that could be part of the issue in my area. But it's not just mail this has been happening, it's packages as well.

Just recently, we received four large packages that were intended for our neighbors up the street that were not delivered by the postal service. It's not a big deal, but it does make you wonder how many more packages and pieces of mail you might not be receiving because of incorrect deliveries.

Again, I really do hope I'm one of the few experiencing this more frequently, but I don't know. Have you been receiving the wrong packages and mail at a higher rate, or has everything been normal for you? Feel free to share your thoughts.

New Jersey mail & package delivery Canva (Townsquare Illustration) loading...

The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 Sunday morning host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.