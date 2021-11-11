Is your workplace ready? NJ 101.5 town hall vaccine mandates — Watch here

Thursday at 7 p.m., New Jersey 101.5 resents a Town Hall broadcast addressing vaccine mandates.

The program can be heard on air, on our app and website, and seen on our Facebook page.

New Jersey 101.5 anchor Eric Scott leads the news and digital departments as we address the legal ramifications of vaccine mandates on both employers and employees.

The program is not intended to debate whether vaccine mandates are good or bad.

“These mandates are a reality,” Scott said. “Our goal is to detail the legal obligations, rights and options for both employer and employee.”

The program’s on-air panel will feature Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of the New Jersey Business & Industry Association; Peter Frattarelli, a workplace law attorney with Archer Attorneys at Law and chair of Archer’s Labor & Employment Practice Group; and Dana Wefer, a workers’ rights attorney.

The panel will also address issues surrounding medical and religious exemptions, as well as workplace accommodations from both the employee and employer standpoint.

Scott and his guests will take calls from listeners.

